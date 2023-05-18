Title IX was enacted in 1972, as a follow-up measure to prevent sex discrimination in federally funded education programs and to close some loopholes left by the Civil Rights Act (1964). It has had a huge impact on school sports programs by requiring schools to support and invest in women's sports. In 1972, only 2% of high school and college athletic budgets went to women's sports. More women's involvement in sports reap many benefits such as physical fitness, competition, and team spirit. In high schools today, 42% of the athletes are women.
Now, Title IX is being "weaponized" and radically reinterpreted to achieve a social goal. This response threatens to destroy women's sports by giving an unfair biological advantage to some athletes over others. It was intended to create an even playing field, but this new interpretation will do the opposite. Reinterpretation to include sexual orientation and gender identity will give biological males who transition into females (i.e. trans women) an unfair physical advantage. This debases Title IX by sacrificing safety, privacy, and equality of girls and women.
In December 2022, families of four Connecticut biological girls sued over the fact that two transgender students had an unfair advantage and "displaced girls" on local school teams. The Connecticut Association of Schools won that case. The two trans girls were allowed to play school sports. In February 2023, this case was appealed and still pending a decision.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) are reinterpreting Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act (2008) to include sexual orientation and gender identity when administering their food programs with "equity and fairness." Twenty-two states have filed a lawsuit with USDA for tying school lunch programs to LGBTQ+ policy. Using food as a weapon causes inequity in itself. These children, many poor and impoverished, are punished for something that was no fault of their own.
Trans rights should not come at the cost of women’s great struggles for equality. Sex means male and female. Gender means socially constructed roles or identity. Recently, there have been 55 different genders. The laws should stand, as written, concerning discrimination on sex and not gender. We need to protect the rights of biological women.