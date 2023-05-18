Title IX was enacted in 1972, as a follow-up measure to prevent sex discrimination in federally funded education programs and to close some loopholes left by the Civil Rights Act (1964). It has had a huge impact on school sports programs by requiring schools to support and invest in women's sports. In 1972, only 2% of high school and college athletic budgets went to women's sports. More women's involvement in sports reap many benefits such as physical fitness, competition, and team spirit. In high schools today, 42% of the athletes are women.

Now, Title IX is being "weaponized" and radically reinterpreted to achieve a social goal. This response threatens to destroy women's sports by giving an unfair biological advantage to some athletes over others. It was intended to create an even playing field, but this new interpretation will do the opposite. Reinterpretation to include sexual orientation and gender identity will give biological males who transition into females (i.e. trans women) an unfair physical advantage. This debases Title IX by sacrificing safety, privacy, and equality of girls and women.

