I picked up my paper this morning, and there it was, another delay. The animals and the people that work with the unwanted, delay. Now that means the longer they wait the price goes up.
As a donator I am really not a happy camper. This has been going on for too long, and reading that they have other things for the money is bad. I did not donate for anything else but for the animal shelter that is delay, delay, delay. This has gone too far! Let us do away with the delay and build that animal shelter!