Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Statue of Justice at the Supreme Court represents the morality of the justice system. She is blindfolded to represent the impartiality and objectivity of the law which does not allow for outside factors such as politics , wealth, or fame to influence her decisions. Yet the 1933 statue of the Spirit of Justice which stands in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice (DOJ) has no blindfold? Perhaps this is a forewarning of changes in our justice system or perhaps not? e.

Ordinary Americans should worry! recently. Recently, Jose Alba, a New York City bodega owner, was charged with the stabbing death of a man who attacked him. The case was only dropped and ruled self defense after a public outcry. A former Marine (Daniel Penny) chokeholds a homeless man who was threatening him and subway passengers. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide and released on $100,000 bond. This good samaritan who saved many lives is facing a court case which he should never have to face.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle