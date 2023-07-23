The Statue of Justice at the Supreme Court represents the morality of the justice system. She is blindfolded to represent the impartiality and objectivity of the law which does not allow for outside factors such as politics , wealth, or fame to influence her decisions. Yet the 1933 statue of the Spirit of Justice which stands in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice (DOJ) has no blindfold? Perhaps this is a forewarning of changes in our justice system or perhaps not? e.
Ordinary Americans should worry! recently. Recently, Jose Alba, a New York City bodega owner, was charged with the stabbing death of a man who attacked him. The case was only dropped and ruled self defense after a public outcry. A former Marine (Daniel Penny) chokeholds a homeless man who was threatening him and subway passengers. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide and released on $100,000 bond. This good samaritan who saved many lives is facing a court case which he should never have to face.
Almost a year earlier, protesting parents at a school board were labeled domestic terrorists. One mother who belonged to a group called "Moms of Liberty" and happened to own a gun was deemed a member of a right wing group and intimidated by the FBI. Her crime was standing up at a school board meeting against certain subjects being taught in schools. Another father was harassed by the FBI as he complained about the mask mandates in schools and was deemed to fit "the profile of an insurrectionist". He also owned guns! All this was unfounded and dropped.
Guilt and innocence need to be left to the courts. Yet every way you turn there is another indictment against a former President. And yet the current President has a shady past of unusual financial transactions, webs of LLCs, direct China cash payments, and influence peddling in Romania. These findings are slowwalked or "Russian disinformation". Then there are the classified emails that were "bleached" from Hillary Clinton's laptop which resulted in no crime. Trump, Biden, and Clinton need to be investigated and handled fairly and equally in the "eyes of justice". . Americans need answers and return to a fair system of justice for all.