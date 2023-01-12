Letter to the editor logo 2021

"DeSantis Takes Aim at Teachers' Union Dues.” Here we go again. Our governor never stops trying to diminish teacher's rights. I wonder why that is?

He calls it "Freedom of Choice,” that teachers should be given the right not to have union dues removed from their paycheck. Automatic deduction of union dues is the lifeblood of all unions. It's very strange he did not think it was necessary to include (law enforcement officers, correction officers, probation officers and firefighter unions) in this new legislation.

