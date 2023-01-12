"DeSantis Takes Aim at Teachers' Union Dues.” Here we go again. Our governor never stops trying to diminish teacher's rights. I wonder why that is?
He calls it "Freedom of Choice,” that teachers should be given the right not to have union dues removed from their paycheck. Automatic deduction of union dues is the lifeblood of all unions. It's very strange he did not think it was necessary to include (law enforcement officers, correction officers, probation officers and firefighter unions) in this new legislation.
Well, there's a simple answer to Republican thinking.
Teachers throughout the country tend to vote Democratic and law enforcement and firefighter unions tend to vote for Republicans and generally against their own interests. As all the polling indicates, people who come from or who have been exposed to institutes of higher learning tend to vote for Democrats.
This is the national trend and that's why we see this assault on education throughout the country by Republicans.
There is one bright spot however. In the funding bill of $1.7 trillion for 2023 there is an increase from $7.75 million to $23 million for Civic Education. Florida never took the extra federal money for Medicaid, so it remains uncertain if they will take federal funds for civic education. We'll see.