Saudi Arabia made a terrible mistake by cutting oil production. This country is important to the energy security and Middle East stability. It is a regional ally against Iran. Yet, it moved closer to Russia by announcing a cut in oil production. With markets tight and a nice 73% profit margin, reduction in oil supply by 2 million barrels a day was a move to harm the U.S. economy and also raise the price of gas to Russia’s advantage.

Beginning in the 1950s, the United States began to import greater amounts of crude oil and petroleum products to fill the gap from increased consumption and local production. These imports increased until 2007. Imports drastically decreased through 2021 as U.S. production offset the need for imports.

