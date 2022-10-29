Saudi Arabia made a terrible mistake by cutting oil production. This country is important to the energy security and Middle East stability. It is a regional ally against Iran. Yet, it moved closer to Russia by announcing a cut in oil production. With markets tight and a nice 73% profit margin, reduction in oil supply by 2 million barrels a day was a move to harm the U.S. economy and also raise the price of gas to Russia’s advantage.
Beginning in the 1950s, the United States began to import greater amounts of crude oil and petroleum products to fill the gap from increased consumption and local production. These imports increased until 2007. Imports drastically decreased through 2021 as U.S. production offset the need for imports.
For the first time since 1952, the U.S. became a net total energy exporter in 2019 for the first time and continued through 2021. Biden has suspended oil and gas leasing through executive actions on climate change. This means that we must import 20% of our daily oil use.
We have had "lover spats" before with Saudi Arabia concerning 9/11, refusal of a seat on the U.N. Security Council, and the assassination of Khashoggi. U.S.-Saudi relationship began in 1945 when President Roosevelt and Saudi King Abdulaziz ibn Saud laid the groundwork for a strategic arrangement whereby the U.S. would provide security in exchange for Saudi's vast oil reserves. This was with the establishment of the Jewish state.
Our largest arms buyer has been Saudi Arabia. This has helped to keep stability in the Middle-east. Curtailing arms might be used as leverage but the Saudis may then align more with Russia. Though many feel that their weapons are far inferior to ours. We are at a rock and a hard place: our relationship is driven by oil, protection against Iran, sharing intelligence information and peacekeeping in the region with Israel.
Before we act irrationally against Saudi Arabia, we need to at least voice our condemnation. Domestically, we need to cut obstacles that hinder oil production by simplifying oil leases. Biden should not buy oil from terrorist-funding Iran or Maduro regime of Venezuela. We should not tap the U.S. emergency oil reserves, which have fallen below 434.1 million barrels.
We must all realize that there is no solution that will be easy to achieve.