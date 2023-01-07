We hear that businesses are having trouble filling job openings. As of December 2022, there were over 10 million job openings — but only around 6 million unemployed workers. Thus if every unemployed person found a job, we would still have 4 million open jobs. The pandemic caused several companies to go out of business or drastically cut their workforce.
With the ending of the pandemic, 3.8 million jobs were added in 2021. Yet, at the same time, many left the workforce due to early retirement or disillusionment. We now have 3.3 million fewer workers than we had in February 2020 at the very beginning of the pandemic.
The pandemic affected changing work ethic values, but there are other influences.
Religion may also have an effect. Today, only 20% of Americans attend church or synagogue on a weekly basis. Among teens, those that were nonreligious, were twice as likely to be suspended from school as those who were religious. Church attendance reinforced work ethics and staying out of trouble, which meant a brighter future. Life satisfaction can affect job performance and work ethics. Religious beliefs may play a positive role in this satisfaction.
The old concept that a college degree was the only path for success and happiness is antiquated. Most now believe a job must have a purpose and a fulfillment to succeed. Attrition rates vary between age-groups: Millennials (27-42) at two years, Gen X (43-58) at five years and Boomers (59-77) at seven years. The two former groups make up the majority with a different perspective on employment with unique priorities than those of Boomers.
Getting people back to work is not always simple as increased wages. Better communication skills might help alleviate attrition issues. Government work programs (instead of monthly benefits) might help long-term unemployed learn new skills and gain private sector employment.
Redefining the nature of work as a balance between their personal and professional lives. Family time, became more important than money during the pandemic.
In 2022, 900 businesses were evaluated when they enacted a 32-hour (4 day) work week. Workers got their same regular pay at 100% and kept 100% productivity with an average increase in revenue by 8%! Attrition was low and job applicants were clamoring to join the company.
There are no easy answers but the wheels will start to turn as soon as Americans rejoin the workforce.