Letter to the editor logo 2021

We hear that businesses are having trouble filling job openings. As of December 2022, there were over 10 million job openings — but only around 6 million unemployed workers. Thus if every unemployed person found a job, we would still have 4 million open jobs. The pandemic caused several companies to go out of business or drastically cut their workforce.

With the ending of the pandemic, 3.8 million jobs were added in 2021. Yet, at the same time, many left the workforce due to early retirement or disillusionment. We now have 3.3 million fewer workers than we had in February 2020 at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle