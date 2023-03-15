Letter to the editor logo 2021

No child deserves to go hungry!

Recently, I read several articles in the Chronicle, one was an editorial and the other one was written by Nancy Kennedy, encouraging community support for an organization called Blessings. Having firsthand knowledge of the organization as one of their many volunteers, there is no doubt in my mind that Blessings deserves help from our caring community. Feeding more than 2,400 Citrus County students weekly is no daunting task. Blessings is serving all our public schools, private schools, and several preschools. From pallet packing, to pantry delivery, to crate packing, to bag packing, and finally delivery to our schools is a monumental task performed by community volunteers. We have outgrown our space!

