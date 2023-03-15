No child deserves to go hungry!
Recently, I read several articles in the Chronicle, one was an editorial and the other one was written by Nancy Kennedy, encouraging community support for an organization called Blessings. Having firsthand knowledge of the organization as one of their many volunteers, there is no doubt in my mind that Blessings deserves help from our caring community. Feeding more than 2,400 Citrus County students weekly is no daunting task. Blessings is serving all our public schools, private schools, and several preschools. From pallet packing, to pantry delivery, to crate packing, to bag packing, and finally delivery to our schools is a monumental task performed by community volunteers. We have outgrown our space!
Blessings needs warehouse/office space to allow the organization to streamline the current processes. Storing food in one central location will make it easier for our volunteers to deliver to our pantries, allow space for the large holiday packings, and give the organization the ability to be able to source food as needed.
As a retired educator, I recall one Friday before Spring Break, watching a student in tears. His concern was that there would not be enough food for his family for the week off. The smile on his face lit up the room as I handed him the extra food provided by Blessings as he headed for the bus.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Blessings has two paid employees with the remainder of the work being done by volunteers. Money that is raised by this organization goes directly back into feeding our students. That is why I am asking our community for help so that we can locate the space needed to continue making sure that Blessings continues to silence weekend hunger.