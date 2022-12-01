Last Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, I had gone to Subway at the Regal Shopping Center in Inverness to pick up a sandwich.
Apparently, as I was leaving, I dropped my wallet and didn’t notice it. About 20 minutes later, I got home and discovered it missing. Just about then our phone rang; it was Kristen, the receptionist at Suncoast Credit Union, letting me know that someone had found it and, seeing my Suncoast credit card, saw fit to drive to the bank and leave it with her. That woman, a true good Samaritan, simply said, “I hope that someone would do the same for me…” The wallet contained my driver’s license, the credit card and five $20 bills. It was all there.