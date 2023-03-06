Thanks for your editorial, “Spoils System Comes to New College."
I know several recent graduates of New College as well as some who date back to as long as 30 or more years ago. It was always a place that few knew about but offered wonderful educational opportunities often not available elsewhere.
New College was always nationally ranked in the 'value for money' category as they never supported expensive college sports teams; the money went into education for the students.
Now, to put it in the terms of one recent graduate: New College has become a pawn in the governor's game..
Robert M Berger, M.D. retired