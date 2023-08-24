Letter to the editor logo 2021

I watched the Republican debate, which was without Trump, who was playing patty cake-baker man with conspiracy, and former Fox host Tucker Carlson. No one stood out. DeSantis was blasé, and came out with scripted phrases, not answering the question directed at him. No one really went after DeSantis, who is second in the polling. Ramaswami was attacked the most … he said climate change was a hoax and he wouldn't support Ukraine, which he got a lesson in foreign policy from Nikki Haley, who was a former UN ambassador.

Chris Christie spoke the truth about Trump's criminality and was booed. Tim Scott was another talking point stiff, red meat for the base, with lies … very unimpressive. They didn't talk about real issues and how to remedy them. They mostly talked about the border and fentanyl.

