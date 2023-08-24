I watched the Republican debate, which was without Trump, who was playing patty cake-baker man with conspiracy, and former Fox host Tucker Carlson. No one stood out. DeSantis was blasé, and came out with scripted phrases, not answering the question directed at him. No one really went after DeSantis, who is second in the polling. Ramaswami was attacked the most … he said climate change was a hoax and he wouldn't support Ukraine, which he got a lesson in foreign policy from Nikki Haley, who was a former UN ambassador.
Chris Christie spoke the truth about Trump's criminality and was booed. Tim Scott was another talking point stiff, red meat for the base, with lies … very unimpressive. They didn't talk about real issues and how to remedy them. They mostly talked about the border and fentanyl.
They blamed Biden, but Biden doesn't use fentanyl. U.S. drug addicts do. If no one buys it, then it's not a problem … and many pain doctors were giving it out like candy. The reduction in border crossing has decreased by 42%. Funny, nobody talks about the influx of aliens from the Florida Straits, and Gov. DeSantis had no answer when asked about the increase in crime in Florida. So, my take is the debate was awful. Nikki Haley performed well above the others on many issues. I think she would lose in the primary but has a better chance than any of them in the general.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
People who are still stuck on Trump need to seriously rethink their positions because he will lose in the general, as people are really tired of the same old nonsense and lies he spews out, and his blatantly juvenile behavior and attacks on our judges, FBI, and DAs that keep us safe every day. We need the hate to stop and people to work together again in a bipartisan way.