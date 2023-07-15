Commissioners, I applaud you for your decision not to provide funding to the TDC for the purpose of enticing additional scallopers to our coastal grass flats. The focus should be on protecting and maintaining a robust scallop population and their habitat. Like in the movie “Field of Dreams,” if you build it they will come. The same with the scallop population, if they are here, no advertising necessary, scallopers will come.
Our scallop population and our grass flats have for the past several years been under harvesting pressures that no natural resource could possibly maintain a sustainable population. No matter what the experts say, you cannot continue to harvest the same area and resource year after year without that resource declining, especially if the number of harvesters increase at the same time. In the past, scallops have been able to reproduce at a rate that allowed for a 90-day harvest; this is no longer possible. Now is the time to reverse this trend. Mother Nature can, with the help of many, restore our scallop population. We must provide our natural resources with the protections needed so they can once again flourish.