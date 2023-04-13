The phrase “a nation of immigrants” has become the unofficial slogan of the United States, even though it is a lie. Ethnic Europeans fought racially based genocidal wars of conquest in North America for more than 250 years. From Capt. John Smith's landing at Virginia in 1607 through Wounded Knee in 1890, there has been racial warfare in America. When an ethnic group is killed en masse because of its race, and their lands are seized by their killers, that is not immigration. By definition, that is conquest.
Of course, there has been immigration to North America — the largest in history — but the United States needed European settlers to tame the vast lands purchased from other European powers and won by a long series of “Indian wars.”