Myths about automatic weapons

I swore off commenting on the gross inaccuracies promulgated by anti-gun advocates, but after reading Mr. Dolley’s letter on the AR-500, I’m afraid I’ve “fallen off the wagon.” Mr Dolley attempts to conflate the 50 caliber AR-500 (which actually shoots a 50 caliber pistol cartridge) with the 50 caliber BMG (belted-machine-gun) weapons used by the military. They are completely different cartridges. The ammunition used in the AR500 has an effective range of about 300 yards while the 50BMG used by the military has had kills at almost two miles. Most shotguns can fire slugs that are well over 50 caliber, having an effective range only a little less than the AR500.

