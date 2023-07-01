Myths about automatic weapons
I swore off commenting on the gross inaccuracies promulgated by anti-gun advocates, but after reading Mr. Dolley’s letter on the AR-500, I’m afraid I’ve “fallen off the wagon.” Mr Dolley attempts to conflate the 50 caliber AR-500 (which actually shoots a 50 caliber pistol cartridge) with the 50 caliber BMG (belted-machine-gun) weapons used by the military. They are completely different cartridges. The ammunition used in the AR500 has an effective range of about 300 yards while the 50BMG used by the military has had kills at almost two miles. Most shotguns can fire slugs that are well over 50 caliber, having an effective range only a little less than the AR500.
The use of grossly inaccurate and inflammatory terms like “vaporize” and “military-grade” are used solely to arouse emotions – a common tactic when the facts don’t support your argument. In almost all cases, the lethality of a firearm is much more a function of shot placement than of caliber. The 1953 World Record Grizzly Bear was taken by a 67-year-old woman (Bella Twin) using a single-shot 22 rifle! If you get run over by a semi, you are just as dead as if you are run over by an SUV.
Mr. Dolley proposes a “ban” on bolt action “sniper rifles” without clarifying that it would include any bolt action rifle with a scope manufactured in the last 100 years. The popular 30.06 deer cartridge began life in the 1903 Springfield rifle, used by the military for sniping in both World Wars and Korea – the “06” in 30.06 stands for the year it was adopted – 1906. The Remington 700 using the .308 (7.62) cartridge, replaced the 1903 Springfield during the Vietnam War and is still used by our military today. It also remains one of the most popular hunting rifles in the US.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In another bow to popular myths, Mr. Dolley references “the ban on machine guns/submachine guns for all American citizens …” No such national ban exists or has ever existed. Assuming Mr. Dolley is legally allowed to purchase a firearm, he can, with the payment of a $200 tax, own a machine gun. As of 2018, the national registry of machine guns contained 638,260 machine guns. It is worth noting that since the passage of the National Firearms Act in 1934 there are only “four known instances of automatic weapons used in crimes where someone was killed.”