It's been a while since I've written about my Boston Terrier puppy - Buddy.
Well, he will soon be three and still is almost a full- time job.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 1:19 am
I let a friend know that Buddy had to have a new ball every day - she said that he was spoiled.
No joke! It was expensive - they are called "Playful Buddy" balls with little faces on them.
They squeak - he catches them with precision and plays endlessly. But the next day nothing satisfies him but a new ball. This is expensive as each ball costs a dollar.
The pile of balls in the house grew enormous. Finally I loaded them up in a huge bag and told Buddy that I was going to give them to another doggie.
Buddy understood and was upset and went crazy - chasing the bag of balls...
The bag of balls was left where he could see it and he has been begging for one every day.
I now avoid giving him new balls - since he appreciates the recycled ones.
Recycling works and it saves money!!!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters
Lecanto