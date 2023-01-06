Letter to the editor logo 2021

Citrus County doesn’t really experience a true winter season. It is hardly ever below 30 degrees, and most of that is wind chill. So this recent "polar vortex" meant layers of clothing to stay warm. I complained, but it was much worse farther north.

Extreme cold can affect all energy sources from "green" energy to "fossil" fuels. Wind turbines will not operate below minus 22F even when equipped with de-icing technology. Piles of snow can hinder the performance of solar panels. High temperature can also affect the efficiency of solar panels due to battery storage.

