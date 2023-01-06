Citrus County doesn’t really experience a true winter season. It is hardly ever below 30 degrees, and most of that is wind chill. So this recent "polar vortex" meant layers of clothing to stay warm. I complained, but it was much worse farther north.
Extreme cold can affect all energy sources from "green" energy to "fossil" fuels. Wind turbines will not operate below minus 22F even when equipped with de-icing technology. Piles of snow can hinder the performance of solar panels. High temperature can also affect the efficiency of solar panels due to battery storage.
To be able to cope with a lengthy cold spell, we need batteries that can store up to 40 hours of energy but that are still in the developmental stage. Studies show that the sun in one hour on a clear day can produce enough energy to power the world's energy needs for one year. Improvement in solar technology is still years away.
Natural gas pipelines in really cold temperatures may have low pressure and not provide fuel in quantities necessary for customers. Coal and nuclear plants can withstand the cold better as nuclear needs cold water to cool the reactors. So most would run well in a polar vortex unless the water freezes. This is not likely as the vaporized steam can reach 315F. However, in a summer heat wave, water may be too hot to cool the reactors down.
Extreme heat or cold can cause increased energy demands and can affect both fossil (nuclear) and green energy. Europe has been on a path to convert from fossil fuels to green energy. Germany, Italy and the UK had the largest absolute reductions in fossil fuel use in 2018.
Today, 57.4% of gross energy consumption in Europe is now green. This winter has been terrible for much of Europe. On another note, Hurricane María destroyed Puerta Rico's electrical system ― triggering a historic 11-month blackout. The island's electricity is only from fossil fuel. Solar panels and wind turbines would have helped to allay such an outage.
It seems like we are in a rush to change to green energy for all our needs with many technologies being pursued. Some will win and some will fail. We should never put all our "eggs in one basket," but rely on different sources of energy from fossil (nuclear) to green energy solutions. More cooperation is needed.