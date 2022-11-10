A great article by Gerry Mulligan in Sunday's edition gives a preview on what is happening to our once beautiful county.
Clearcutting and building a monstrous RV development near Turkey Oak and U.S. 19 provides us the idea how things "work" in this county. I wonder if they checked the land for Gopher Tortoises and other critters before bulldozing the land.
The article in Monday's paper entitled "Kicking the can down the two lane road" illustrates how unbridled growth in Citrus County is going to be a huge problem in the near future. Putting all these stores near the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 without proper infrastructure in place such as road construction is going to be a nightmare!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle