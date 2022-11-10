Letter to the editor logo 2021

A great article by Gerry Mulligan in Sunday's edition gives a preview on what is happening to our once beautiful county.

Clearcutting and building a monstrous RV development near Turkey Oak and U.S. 19 provides us the idea how things "work" in this county. I wonder if they checked the land for Gopher Tortoises and other critters before bulldozing the land.

