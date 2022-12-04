Letter to the editor logo 2021

The decision to move the public input section to another slot in the agendas has absolutely nothing to do with limiting or, eliminating anyone’s freedom of speech. This decision does not usurp our First Amendment rights, nor does it have anything to do with the 14th Amendment as some seem to believe.

Nowhere in either the U.S. Constitution or the State Constitution does it state that public meetings have to be held around citizens’ work schedules. However, the government can elect to accommodate certain preferences if they so decide.

