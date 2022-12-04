The decision to move the public input section to another slot in the agendas has absolutely nothing to do with limiting or, eliminating anyone’s freedom of speech. This decision does not usurp our First Amendment rights, nor does it have anything to do with the 14th Amendment as some seem to believe.
Nowhere in either the U.S. Constitution or the State Constitution does it state that public meetings have to be held around citizens’ work schedules. However, the government can elect to accommodate certain preferences if they so decide.
Any interpretation to the contrary is really stretching the original intent of these documents. We need to be cautious that we do not bastardize what is intended to protect us. Unless proven wrong, I believe that Commissioner Schlabach is cautiously trying to make these meetings more cost-efficient and fairer to all.
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Florida Statutes, section 286.0114, “Public meetings; reasonable opportunity to be heard; attorney fees,” delineates the limited powers that local governments have when conducting public meetings.
The BOCC can change the time public input takes place, and the length and number of times the public can speak on any issue. Our local government is in compliance with state law.
Unfortunately, there have been times when large groups of citizens address the board regarding the same issue. Limiting the number of speakers on the same subject will eliminate repetition and help streamline the process also.
I think it is inefficient and ineffective to permit 25 citizens to repeat the same thing over and over without introducing anything new. Moreover, these citizens do not represent nor speak for everyone in the community.
All commissioners, department heads, county administrator and attorney, the Clerk of the Courts and/or representative(s), and even a deputy sheriff are all required to attend BOCC meetings. Extending these meetings beyond what is necessary equates to misappropriated manpower revenue.
It’s important to be vigilant and ready to set “brushfires of freedom in the minds of men,” and I applaud those that have the courage to do so, but this was not one of those moments. It’s equally important that citizens arm themselves with the shield of knowledge first, instead of reacting to misplaced fearmongering and misinformation.