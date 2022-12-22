Letter to the editor logo 2021

I thought we had long passed the time when we listened to climate deniers express their irrational claims about the causes of rising seas, changing weather, and the impact humans have on speeding up these changes.

By now, I thought that the citizens of Citrus County had agreed climate change is happening. I thought it was settled that most scientists agree that human activities are speeding up these changes. Of course, some people deny man’s part in these changes, but it is dishonest to think that man-made climate impact is not noticeable.

