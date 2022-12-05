In response to the letter published Dec. 1 about better laws needed for gun control.
You are correct, the Constitution of the U.S. gives people the right to keep and bear arms; however, nowhere does the Constitution give anyone the right to drive a motor vehicle.
Based on information I found online, there were 38,824 deaths caused by motor vehicles in this country and 19,384 murders by firearms in this country. A person takes a driver's test once and has a license to drive for life, but a person that has a concealed carry firearms permit must renew it every five to seven years, depending on the state you are licensed in.
Also, a background check is done every time a firearm is purchased from a dealer or, in some states, any time a purchase is made from a private individual. Does this take place when a vehicle is purchased? No, it does not.
Criminals that partake in these horrendous acts of violence don't follow the law, nor do they care about the law. The courts need to sentence these individuals with harsher punishment and not let them out of prison so they can re-offend.
It is not the type of firearm, it is the type of individual who commits the crime. Someone has to pull the trigger, the firearm doesn't fire itself.