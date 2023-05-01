Sometimes... Just sometimes, if we don't overthink, don't overreact, don't force an issue, and particularly don't panic, a larger force than ourselves will offer up a helping hand.
In my book Mother Nature did just this in Ozello yesterday and today. With no warnings.
We were absolutely shown in no small measure that we should not even be considering the building of a glampground on Fishcreek which is next to one of the last bastions of a pristine area not only in Ozello, but also Florida..a gem called the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve.
It includes not only two freshwater tributaries, the Homosassa River and the Crystal River, but is home to salt marshes, mud flats, shell mounds, mangrove islands, limestone outcroppings and sponge and coral communities. The water is crystal clear.
It is also a stopover and wintering area for migratory waterfowl species as well as home to a wide diversity of wildlife.
So...thank you for the lightning, the thunder, the torrential rain and the westerly/ south westerly winds which pushed our waters inland to cover some of our mangroves and our wetland swamps, gardens, fire pits, yards, docks, porches and not least our roads.
It was well nigh impossible to travel safely by car on these same roads that are expected to be safe for Class A motorhomes.
Thank you Mother Nature, and with the amazing amount of photos that recorded all this, I am hoping that the Planning and Zoning Board, along with our Commissioners on the BOCC will bear this in mind when they vote.
No rezoning. No land use change.