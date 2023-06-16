In response to the LTE by Leslie Grace of Lecanto dated June 14, “Social Contagion at Work.”
As per NBC.news “The social contagion theory was published in 2018 in the journal "PLOS One" by Dr Lisa Littman. "PLOS One" conducted a reassessment of the article and issued a correction to clarify that Littman did not survey transgender or gender-diverse youth themselves but surveyed their parents.”
Ms. Grace quoted a study by the Tavistock gender identity clinic, which according to an article by the Independent.co.uk, is being shut down by NHS England, and was criticized by an independent review for the quality of care provided to patients who were predominantly young teenagers expressing an interest in gender transitioning. Staff, patients and parents raised concerns that young people were put on the pathway to transitioning too early and before they had been properly assessed. It is alleged children were ”rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers without adequate consideration or proper diagnosis,” with staff under pressure to adopt an “unquestioning affirmative approach.” In layman’s terms, the more children put on the pathway, the more money the clinic made. Hence their numbers are skewed.
According to a study published in the journal "Pediatrics," it was found that the proportion of adolescents who were assigned female at birth and have come out as transgender also has not increased, which contradicts claims that adolescents whose birth sex is female are more susceptible to this so-called external influence.