In politics, ego is the enemy. The typical politician sees him or herself merely as a local celebrity. To garner national attention, the typical politician parrots fashionable talking points on cable news. To get reelected, the typical politician spends 60 percent of his or her time calling the rich for campaign contributions. The typical politician would prefer to be a movie star. The typical politician is not our friend.
Gus Bilirakis is not a typical politician. He resists ego. Gus views everybody, including his constituents, as an equal. He treats the Publix cashier with the same courtesy with which he treats the President. He seldom does cable news interviews. Instead, Gus interviews his constituents. Then, he passes bills that help people. The people that he and his staff help most are the underserved: veterans, the disabled, and our children.