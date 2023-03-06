Regarding the AP article in the March 2 edition of The Chronicle, “Lilly plans to slash some older insulin prices, expand cost cap,” that is certainly good news for people with diabetes.
Diabetics and those with prediabetes may be interested to know that the newer insulin medicines—at least 11 of them according to Johns Hopkins’ website—work by inhibiting a peptide the body produces called DPPIV. But a much easier and less expensive way of inhibiting DPPIV is to eliminate gluten and bovine (cow) dairy products from the diet, because they greatly upregulate DPPIV. Here’s how:
When dairy and gluten are digested, they each form an opioid; known as BCM-7 and GD-7, respectively. The primary molecule that degrades these opioids is DPPIV. The reason that diabetes drugs inhibit DPPIV is that it also degrades, within minutes, two important hormones--GIP and GLP-1--that help keep blood sugar in the normal range:. These are the hormones that cause the pancreas to release insulin and the liver to stop releasing glucose (which the body uses for energy between meals) and, thereby, have a large role in maintaining proper sugar (glucose) levels in the blood. But when they are degraded by DPPIV, they can’t do that.
Dairy products from sheep and goats do not cause this problem, because they do not have the mutation that most cows in the U.S. do. This mutation causes them to produce A1-beta-casein, which is the protein that becomes an opioid when digested. Also, there are some dairy products such as milk and yogurt, labeled A2, currently available that do not contain A1 beta-casein.
Also, it may be helpful to know of products that help control blood sugar. In a 2021 report, researchers from South Africa and Nigeria list 15 foods that inhibit DPPIV. Among them are black beans, horseradish, the grain amaranth, guava tea, the spices marjoram, rosemary, Mexican oregano and Greek oregano; and the supplement berberine. In addition, numerous foods and spices help reduce glucose levels. Coffee, both regular and decaf, has three constituents that lower blood sugar. Mint, papaya, basil, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger all have reported blood-sugar lowering properties.