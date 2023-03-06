Letter to the editor logo 2021

Regarding the AP article in the March 2 edition of The Chronicle, “Lilly plans to slash some older insulin prices, expand cost cap,” that is certainly good news for people with diabetes.

Diabetics and those with prediabetes may be interested to know that the newer insulin medicines—at least 11 of them according to Johns Hopkins’ website—work by inhibiting a peptide the body produces called DPPIV. But a much easier and less expensive way of inhibiting DPPIV is to eliminate gluten and bovine (cow) dairy products from the diet, because they greatly upregulate DPPIV. Here’s how:

