I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”
It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.
Just imagine what that kind of money could do to better the lives of those who signed a blank check to our country for an amount up to and including their very lives.
How magnanimous of Mr. Massullo to put up $500,000 for this boondoggle. Maybe he (and other state representatives) could put up similar amounts for the care and housing of our largely ignored under-serviced veterans.
I doubt seriously that that will ever happen because you see, without a fixed address, these veterans cannot register to vote.