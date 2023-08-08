The Republican Party used to be the party of small government. It was the party that supported business and believed in law and order. I miss that party. The GOP has left too many of us behind.
Much of what is wrong in our politics today is because we do not have two functioning political parties. It’s time for regular Republicans to reclaim the GOP from the MAGA base. We need the "silent majority" of Republicans to speak up and show up, to stop the rot that has infested the party since the election of Donald Trump. It is time to stop banning books, attacking teachers and spouting nonsense about being woke.