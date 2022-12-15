Looking in the bathroom mirror, I now see an "old" bald-headed man. This has changed in 20 years. Like everything, the mirror must be made in China. Factories in China sometimes churn out cheap, poor quality products and that is probably the reason I appear older in the mirror. We humans have the ability of self-awareness. René Descartes concluded on self-awareness by saying: “I think, therefore I am."
There is the concept of the looking-glass self. It is the belief that others' perception of us affects how we see ourselves. We might feel we have a great sense of humor as others always laugh at our jokes. We might feel that we are clumsy as others always berate us for being accident-prone. It then becomes a vicious cycle and we act out what seems to be expected of us.
A distorted self-awareness may make someone feel that they are too fat. Any means to lose weight will make them more appealing and popular. Others see themselves as ugly and spend thousands of dollars on plastic surgery. These people have "body dysmorphic disorder" and have a preoccupation with small body defects. They continue to "improve" their bodies but are never satisfied with the results.
Self-awareness may also include gender-identity, which may be the gender one aligns with whether born in that gender or perception of that gender. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more prevalent in the transgender community with 5.5% of the transgender people showing ASD traits. Some transgender people were neglected, emotionally abused, or sexually abused as children. These people have a higher body dissatisfaction. There has been shown a genetic link with more prevalence of transgender among identical twins than fraternal twins. Another hypothesis is a possible association of endocrine disrupting chemicals and transgender identity.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Our self-awareness is important as it is to a transgender individual. Before any reconstructive surgical transition takes place, the person needs to understand the possible reasons for their wanting to change sexual identity. Hormonal transition comes with higher risks for certain cancers, high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke, heart disease, electrolyte imbalance, liver damage and increased hemoglobin. It may or may not solve mental health issues associated with self-awareness due to gender reconstruction.
The decision must not be taken lightly. Maturity and good counseling is the key to a successful outcome.