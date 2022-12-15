Letter to the editor logo 2021

Looking in the bathroom mirror, I now see an "old" bald-headed man. This has changed in 20 years. Like everything, the mirror must be made in China. Factories in China sometimes churn out cheap, poor quality products and that is probably the reason I appear older in the mirror. We humans have the ability of self-awareness. René Descartes concluded on self-awareness by saying: “I think, therefore I am."

There is the concept of the looking-glass self. It is the belief that others' perception of us affects how we see ourselves. We might feel we have a great sense of humor as others always laugh at our jokes. We might feel that we are clumsy as others always berate us for being accident-prone. It then becomes a vicious cycle and we act out what seems to be expected of us.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle