The top three countries with the strongest military are: No. 1. United States; No. 2 China; and, No. 3 Russia. However, China's military has more service personnel (around 2 million), compared to 1.4 million for the U.S.

Yet, when the COVID mandate was enacted, it forced 60,000 servicemen out of the Army. We lost some of our best warriors with real combat and leadership experience from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. This caused low morale among those that remain.

