Calling it a “cause that is righteous,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chair of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters, “We are not going to relent, we are not going to back down, we’re not going to give up,” and pledged to “use every single tool at our disposal” to defend the socially conservative changes that were added to the defense bill in a sharply divided vote on Friday.

Those changes, which were meant to deny transgender care and eliminate diversity and inclusion training for military personnel, and limit abortion access by denying time off to servicewomen, passed on a party-line vote of 219-210, with near-unanimous Republican support after the Freedom Caucus flexed its muscle and made clear that it would not sign on to a bipartisan defense bill without insertion of divisive partisan positions.

