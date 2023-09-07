I was stunned to read Michael Bates story Sept. 5, 2023 quoting extensively from left-leaning commentators who made several ad hominem attacks on people who object to the partisan political policies that are shaping the role and resources of the American Library Association.
Rita Fox was quoted calling her opponents “Nazis,” and saying that her opponents are “trying to control people" and “that’s exactly how Hitler came to power.” I thought such personal attacks were against Chronicle policy. If we are going to indulge this type of name-calling, things could get pretty ugly.
Mr. Bates also indulged in over-the-top false comments from other supporters of the ALA. For example, Ms. Fox suggested that anti-ALA sentiment was critical of Ms. Drabinski’s choice to be a proud hard-core Marxist. Clearly Ms. Fox did not listen to what the critics said. No one cared about Ms. Drabinski personally, the objection was to a Marxist who was committed to proselytizing gender transition ideology to minors and using her position with the ALA to advance those objectives.
Deb Daniels was quoted waxing nostalgic about the services provided by the ALA in days of yore. No mention was made of the ALA running pages on their Website telling librarians how to run Drag Queen Story hours and how to stock their libraries with transgender-promoting books. The ALA is not your grandmother’s ALA; it's now a hard-core. partisan, leftist-dominated organization. Ms. Daniels also lamented the loss of valuable resources to guide Citrus County librarians, but she does not seem to have listened to the library director’s colloquy in which he said the ALA did not offer important resources that could not be replaced.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Timothy Gilbert was also quoted presuming that the ALA was a valuable resource, but clearly did not listen to the library director. It may all be terrifying to Timothy Gilbert now, but it's all been terrifying to the rest of us these past many years while the ALA lost its way and put books with pornography on the shelves and promoted them to minors, and taught librarians how to run Drag Queen story hours.
These are the things that those against the ALA object to. We want libraries that keep pornography off their shelves and don’t push gender transition ideologies to our children.