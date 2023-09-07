Letter to the editor logo 2021

I was stunned to read Michael Bates story Sept. 5, 2023 quoting extensively from left-leaning commentators who made several ad hominem attacks on people who object to the partisan political policies that are shaping the role and resources of the American Library Association.

Rita Fox was quoted calling her opponents “Nazis,” and saying that her opponents are “trying to control people" and “that’s exactly how Hitler came to power.” I thought such personal attacks were against Chronicle policy. If we are going to indulge this type of name-calling, things could get pretty ugly.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle