Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also an attack on our global security and peace created after World War II. The atrocities of war, including genocide, must only be retaliated with Russia's defeat. But at what costs? Since the Feb. 24 invasion, the U.S. and allies have pledged economic, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Learning the total amount of U.S. aid is no easy task. There is the discrepancy between total aid appropriated versus aid that has actually been delivered. Aid can also be money or equipment, which is difficult to put an actual price tag on. One estimate is that $68 billion has been appropriated by Congress. From this amount: $17 billion (short-term military support including weapons and training); $10.4 billion (long-term military support including tactical weapons and security); $9.6 billion (18,000 troops to Europe to strengthen defenses), and $1.2 billion (general support in future conflicts). This sum is only $38.2 billion of the total appropriated. Some of the confusion: Congress appropriates money, called budget authority, and then the president spends the money, called outlays. The wheels of government turns slowly.
Looking a moment close to home: the U.S reported debt is $31 trillion. Note: billion has nine zeros and a trillion has 12 zeroes. The true debt when including unfunded Social Security promises and Medicare is $147 trillion. When I googled the "Debt Clock," the figures were changing rapidly upward. Of this debt, China holds $1.08 trillion in treasuries. The Office of Debt Management (U.S. Treasury Department) believes that the U.S. government is just five years away from the time where every new dollar that it borrows from the public will go toward funding interest payments on the national debt.
Wars and our economy are about numbers. We are at a crossroads where we have to fund this war to keep peace in the world. The cost for nuclear catastrophe are great and yet destroying our economy is a possibility also. More accountability of appropriated money for this war.
On the national debt: we need to reduce tax rates, eliminate most tax deductions, and simplify the tax code, which would raise revenue to reduce the deficit, curbing the growth on discretionary spending with enforceable caps and streamlining government operations.
Promote measures to strengthen the economy and industry in the U.S. The costs and the benefits are too great to ignore.