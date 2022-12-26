Letter to the editor logo 2021

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also an attack on our global security and peace created after World War II. The atrocities of war, including genocide, must only be retaliated with Russia's defeat. But at what costs? Since the Feb. 24 invasion, the U.S. and allies have pledged economic, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Learning the total amount of U.S. aid is no easy task. There is the discrepancy between total aid appropriated versus aid that has actually been delivered. Aid can also be money or equipment, which is difficult to put an actual price tag on. One estimate is that $68 billion has been appropriated by Congress. From this amount: $17 billion (short-term military support including weapons and training); $10.4 billion (long-term military support including tactical weapons and security); $9.6 billion (18,000 troops to Europe to strengthen defenses), and $1.2 billion (general support in future conflicts). This sum is only $38.2 billion of the total appropriated. Some of the confusion: Congress appropriates money, called budget authority, and then the president spends the money, called outlays. The wheels of government turns slowly.

