Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest.

Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master plan of Meadowcrest, one of the first such plans in Citrus County, was scraped by the very same Board the Chronicle urges “we the people” to negotiate with.

