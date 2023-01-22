Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest.
Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master plan of Meadowcrest, one of the first such plans in Citrus County, was scraped by the very same Board the Chronicle urges “we the people” to negotiate with.
Personally, I am in no humor to surrender my rights to a governmental agency that gave us so little consideration in the process. “We the people” were vilified for our opposition to an affordable housing project in our front yard. A proposal diametrically opposed to the long standing master plan under which “we the people” purchased our homes and properties.
The County Board of Planning and Development upon careful consideration of the facts voted 7-0 to deny the change of zoning while Holly Davis, Scott Carnahan and Jeff Kinnard voted to scrap our master plan in favor of a south Florida developer and hundreds of nameless, faceless transients who would occupy the property if approved. The irony in all this, the developer Green Mills never filed for tax credits to build the housing development.
With building, both residential and commercial about to explode on Rock Crusher and Norvell Bryant/County Road 491, “we the people” must secure our property, protect our investment and enjoy the fruits of our labor.