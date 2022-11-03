Letter to the editor logo 2021

Recently, I was honored to be invited to join Rotary International. For those who aren’t familiar, Rotary is a global service organization over 1 million strong. I say “honored” because my father, Bob Plaisted, is a Rotarian and the organization’s values are the same my dad instilled in me over these past 50 years: serve others.

It‘s these principles that guide Mayor Bob in his service of the great city of Inverness. As we all know there are countless opportunities to serve others. Some with unintended consequences. So, Rotary founders created a litmus test for serving others.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle