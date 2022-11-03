Recently, I was honored to be invited to join Rotary International. For those who aren’t familiar, Rotary is a global service organization over 1 million strong. I say “honored” because my father, Bob Plaisted, is a Rotarian and the organization’s values are the same my dad instilled in me over these past 50 years: serve others.
It‘s these principles that guide Mayor Bob in his service of the great city of Inverness. As we all know there are countless opportunities to serve others. Some with unintended consequences. So, Rotary founders created a litmus test for serving others.
The Four-Way Test. Rotary International established the Four--Way Test to ensure their service efforts would be most beneficial to all concerned. I believe these are the tenets Bob Plaisted uses daily in leading the wonderful city of Inverness.
Is it the truth? As a child, honesty and integrity were values that were held in the highest regard by my father, and still are. Lying and stealing were two things that were simply unacceptable in our home.
Is it fair to all concerned? This is a difficult task. But, this is a decision making guide my dad has used as long as I can remember. Whether it’s refereeing toy time with his grandchildren or gaining support for new development in the city, my dad always strives for fairness.
Will it build goodwill and better friendships? My dad moved to Inverness from Tampa when he married my stepmother, Cookie, in 1990. He didn’t know a single person in Inverness, other than Cookie. Now, when I visit, I’m convinced he knows everyone in town. “Mayor Bob” has spent the past 32 years in Inverness building goodwill and friendships.
Will it be beneficial to all concerned? As mayor and the “face” of Inverness, this is of the upmost importance to my dad. On my visits, he is approached regularly with ideas and concerns. On many occasions I’ve watched his careful consideration of other’s input, always with the same perspective. Is it beneficial to the people of the city of Inverness?
I’m proud to be a part of Rotary International. But, I’m more proud to have a father who raised me with the character and principles to serve others.
So, on Nov. 8 vote for Mayor Bob, leading Inverness with character and principles for 19 years.