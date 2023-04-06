I was just noting headlines about noise on the river. My question is why do we need signs? Whatever happened to disturbing the peace?
I live in a high-noise area with loud, unmuffled vehicles. I wrote about the noise to Diane Finnigan who is my board member. She referred me to the sheriff’s department. They said they were helpless and can’t enforce muffler laws.
I don't get it, We have our lives ruined by probably less than 1% of the population. If the sheriff department doesn't enforce the small infractions, litter and trash blowing from uncovered trailers, noisy trucks with front ends jacked up to glare headlights in your eyes and stupid loud music will continue. I guess we're stuck living with the clowns. Elections are coming up and maybe we will elect a sheriff with small-town values and not the one we have who doesn't seem to care about quality of life,
