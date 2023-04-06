Letter to the editor logo 2021

I was just noting headlines about noise on the river. My question is why do we need signs? Whatever happened to disturbing the peace?

I live in a high-noise area with loud, unmuffled vehicles. I wrote about the noise to Diane Finnigan who is my board member. She referred me to the sheriff’s department. They said they were helpless and can’t enforce muffler laws.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle