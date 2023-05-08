Wow! Finally it seems that the county will make some progress toward getting a new, modern animal shelter. I like animals. Especially wild ones or other people’s. And I know that a shelter for lost and abandoned privately owned animals is a good thing. So I have been following, albeit haphazardly, the cost prognostications for a new facility because the current facility is not in good shape. After recovering from its collective fainting spell caused by the initial cost estimate for a replacement shelter the county leaders are ecstatic with the new figures. The choice has seemingly been made to skip the bare bones $6 million version for the noisier one for $9 million with a bunch of bells and whistles. One would think the ringing and whistling might bother the critters housed therein, but who knows? For a mere 50 percent more I suppose the noise is worth it. What’s another $3 million among animal friends anyway? Here’s my gripe: Even with all the bells and whistles the $9 million version is not really $9 million after all. It is really $12.5 million, more or less, when you count the needed associated stuff. So, as I understand it, for another mere 30 percent more than the $9 million version we will also get some associated stuff with it. Bigger bells and louder whistles? Let me be Frank instead of Tom for just a minute here. The animals and the staff should have a nice enough place to stay and work. I just hope that there might be enough money left over for the county bean counters and politicians to enroll in a basic arithmetic course.
Thomas Fallon