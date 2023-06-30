No doubt there is climate change. The world is hundreds of thousands of years old and has been through tens of cycles since mankind started its civilization. We know there have been many ice ages over the past 100,000 years. The question is, what causes climate change and whether mankind can do anything significant enough to affect it, and if mankind can, what should it do? Dr. Massullo has bought into the theory of human-caused climate change resulting from the burning of fossil fuels, leading to increased levels of CO2, and a warming change. This theory is unsupported by the facts, for 80 years there has been some fluctuation in the level of CO2 in the atmosphere and some fluctuations in global temperature, in both cases insignificant and inconsistent.
If Dr. Massullo is going to advocate specific actions with respect to the generation of energy, he needs to educate himself and read some materials on both sides of the argument and balance out his knowledge. There is widespread information discussing the Roman Warm Period, during the height of the Roman Empire. There was the Medieval Warm period when the Vikings settled Greenland and North America and the Renaissance began. There was the Mini Ice Age around the time of the Revolutionary War, which was very hard on Western civilization and agriculture. These cycles were influenced by huge geophysical and solar events and had nothing to do with burning fossil fuels or Atmospheric CO2.