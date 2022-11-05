Saturday, Oct. 22, was another great day for a car show at Black Diamond Ranch. There were many top-notch classic and newer vehicles on the first hole of the Highlands Golf Course with food, music and car enthusiasts mingling among the cars and owners.
We want to thank the car owners who participated in the car show.
The Rotary Club of Central Citrus thanks all the sponsors, volunteers, vendors
and Black Diamond Ranch for the support & help to make this car show possible.
The following is a list of sponsors: Gastroenterology Assoc./Dr Paul & Falon Hellstern; Suncoast Credit Union; Waste Bros.; Citrus County Chronicle; Swade Consulting, LLC; Drummond Bank; Nick Nicholas Ford, Inc.; TerraBlue Environmental; ModeraWealth-John Ceparano; Clardy Law Firm, PA; State Farm – Ryan Lampasona; Precision Lawn Care, LLC; Central Ridge Insurers; Steve Cooley Motors, Inc.; Nancy Lee Ayres, LLC; Chuck & Debbie Clark; Bill & Monica Buckner; Century 21- Diamond Girls; Henry’s Painting; Steve’s Auto Services; Exit Realty Ocala; Schlabach Security & Sound Inc.; CD Better Solutions; Asset Builder & Insurance Inc.; Eric & Cathy Hoyer; eXP Realty-Hazel Carlson; Bkleen Car Wash; Dent in One Auto Body Shop; Mike Bays-State Farm; Kustom Glass; Alec’s Collision Center; Excel Printing; Legacy Arborist Services; Exit Riverside Realty of Dunnellon; Grand Living; New England Pastry & Café; Heinz Funeral Home; and, Franklin Realty Consultants.