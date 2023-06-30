Letter to the editor logo 2021

I want to commend Nancy Kennedy for her articles on the rules, and pros and cons of swimming with the manatees that appeared in the June 30 edition.

As someone who spends a lot of time at Three Sisters Springs, I wanted to add one more item for readers to keep in mind: the sheer number of visitors at TSS in the winter when the manatees are there.

