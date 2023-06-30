I want to commend Nancy Kennedy for her articles on the rules, and pros and cons of swimming with the manatees that appeared in the June 30 edition.
As someone who spends a lot of time at Three Sisters Springs, I wanted to add one more item for readers to keep in mind: the sheer number of visitors at TSS in the winter when the manatees are there.
Mike Engiles, who was quoted in the Pro article, might indeed host only two tours a day, each with six-to-10 people. However, multiply that number by 20 or so tour companies – many with multiple boats. Then add in commercial kayak outfitters, private kayakers and a flotilla of pleasure boaters, all jockeying for position, all wanting to see and swim with manatees.
Take it from me, it can get a little nuts.
Yes, the guides in the water are wonderful at setting boundaries for swimmers, and tour operators are great at educating their swimmers about manatees. However, not all visitors at TSS are with tour companies so those visitors aren't with knowledgeable guides and many have not seen the "rules" video. Plus, some swimmers push the limits. Why just see a manatee when you can touch it?
Many of these visitors love manatees and have journeyed thousands of miles on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that allows them to interact with a creature that I and many others enjoy on a regular basis.
What harm, they may ask themselves, can one person touching one manatee do?
I'll leave that question to the reader, especially one who has visited TSS on a weekend afternoon in January, to answer.