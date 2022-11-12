Neglect often crosses species lines, as apparently illustrated by the case involving the Hernando man charged with cruelty to animals and abuse of an elderly or disabled person after authorities reportedly found three dogs and his grandmother living in deplorable conditions.
He must be prosecuted vigorously, and if convicted, given a strong sentence that includes a ban on owning animals and having custody of any other vulnerable individuals, as well as jail time and counseling.
Animals and others in our care depend entirely on us for their basic needs, including shelter, clean water, nourishing food, and veterinary and medical care. Resources and options are available. If, for any reason, you are having trouble meeting the needs of those in your care, please seek assistance before they suffer.
It’s also vital to alert authorities immediately if you know or suspect someone is committing any form of abuse. Your call could mean the difference between neglect and help for those who are vulnerable.
