Neglect often crosses species lines, as apparently illustrated by the case involving the Hernando man charged with cruelty to animals and abuse of an elderly or disabled person after authorities reportedly found three dogs and his grandmother living in deplorable conditions.

He must be prosecuted vigorously, and if convicted, given a strong sentence that includes a ban on owning animals and having custody of any other vulnerable individuals, as well as jail time and counseling.

