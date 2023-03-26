Letter to the editor logo 2021

A few weeks ago, my column, Understanding the Impact of School Choice Bills, was printed in the Chronicle. Despite fiscal concerns and opposition from many groups, the Florida House has passed HB 7, which will offer vouchers of approximately $8,000 to any Florida student. 

My column pointed out some of the issues that arise when public funds are used to finance private or home schooling. These include unregulated curriculum and teacher quality, discrimination in admission policies, lack of financial oversight, and lack of public information about student outcomes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle