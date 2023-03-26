A few weeks ago, my column, Understanding the Impact of School Choice Bills, was printed in the Chronicle. Despite fiscal concerns and opposition from many groups, the Florida House has passed HB 7, which will offer vouchers of approximately $8,000 to any Florida student.
My column pointed out some of the issues that arise when public funds are used to finance private or home schooling. These include unregulated curriculum and teacher quality, discrimination in admission policies, lack of financial oversight, and lack of public information about student outcomes.
The cost of these vouchers is estimated to be $4 billion in the first year alone (Florida Policy Institute). The vouchers will take money directly from public school funds. Yet our neighborhood schools are already underfunded. Florida ranks 48th in public education funding. Our teachers are underpaid, and we face a crippling teacher shortage.
Data from Florida’s Department of Education shows that in Citrus County, Family Empowerment Scholarships are already taking $6.0 million, or 8.2%, of state funding, directly from the district budget for the current school year! More vouchers will only increase these amounts.
I will repeat the suggestions made in my recent column:
“If passage is inevitable, legislators must amend the bills to build in uniformity, equity, and quality so that all schools receiving public monies meet Constitutional requirements. Lawmakers must allocate adequate funds to ensure that public schools remain strong and effective. Parents would need full transparency to make informed choices for their children.”
The issue is not “school choice.” Parents have a right to make choices for their children. But choices need to be offered wisely, fairly, and transparently.