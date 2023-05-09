At the risk of being overly simplistic, I have for years thought that the world is missing out on harnessing a huge, clean, consistent energy source available twice every day throughout the world: Tidal energy.
I understand that there are at present bits and pieces of harnessed tidal energy, the leading source being in Scandinavia. But so far that doesn’t even scratch the surface.
Many years ago a famous U.S. president set a goal of putting a man on the moon and that goal was achieved. Why not marshal an even greater collection of engineers, scientists and environmentalists to develop submerged generators that will produce economically available electrical energy throughout the world?
Simplistic yes, but it can undoubtedly be done with full scale and cooperative effort by all nations. Just do it.