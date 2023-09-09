Here are some interesting statistics according to a Facebook survey of Americans. It gives percentages for Americans in different categories:
Black (12%)
Black (12%)
Latino (17%)
White (61.6%)
Americans who make $500,000 (1%)
Americans who live in New York City (3%)
Transgender (1%)
Gay (3%)
Americans who use Twitter (20%)
Americans who are vegetarian (5%)
As an avid TV watcher, I notice commercials don't give the same demographics. It appears that white people (including fumbling, bumbling white males) are a minority in the United States.
By commercial standards, the U.S. population must be 70% black and 30% “other.” To tick all the boxes, the typical American family will soon be a black man, a white woman, and their two Chinese kids. As a society, we are becoming more diverse from blended families to gay couples with children, etc. But this seems to be tipping the scales too much. There is something called the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which is being pushed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to include more diversity in commercials. Their director, Kelley Robinson, served previously with Planned Parenthood and Obama's 2008 campaign. The Open Society Foundations (George Soros-backed group) issues CEI rewards or penalties for America’s largest companies. Low-scored CEI companies are punished financially.
Here is a novel idea. Make commercials authentic. Hire a diverse cast of actors and create ads that recognize and respect these cultural differences. Instead of corporate values lip service, use your advertising budget to do something positive for the customer and the country. Trying to promote an agenda instead of your product is insulting to both our culture and our intelligence.
Quinn Hughes
Beverly Hills