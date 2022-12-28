Letter to the editor logo 2021

According to a Brown University/University of Pennsylvania study: young men in Chicago and Philadelphia are more likely to be killed than soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan (3.2 and 1.9 higher risks). Surprisingly, New York and Los Angeles were less likely to be killed in violence (91% and 70% lower risks, respectively). The Council on Criminal Justice reported that the U.S. homicide rate rose only 5% in 2021, which was a smaller margin than the 29% increase in 2020.

The news media blame Democrats for being "soft on crime" with a "revolving door due to bail reform.” However, the group Third Way, found that 2020 murder rates were 40% higher in Trump-voting states compared to Biden-voting states. The murder rate increased in Wyoming (97.1%), South Dakota (69%), and Nebraska (59.1%).

