According to a Brown University/University of Pennsylvania study: young men in Chicago and Philadelphia are more likely to be killed than soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan (3.2 and 1.9 higher risks). Surprisingly, New York and Los Angeles were less likely to be killed in violence (91% and 70% lower risks, respectively). The Council on Criminal Justice reported that the U.S. homicide rate rose only 5% in 2021, which was a smaller margin than the 29% increase in 2020.
The news media blame Democrats for being "soft on crime" with a "revolving door due to bail reform.” However, the group Third Way, found that 2020 murder rates were 40% higher in Trump-voting states compared to Biden-voting states. The murder rate increased in Wyoming (97.1%), South Dakota (69%), and Nebraska (59.1%).
Alarming numbers, but FBI data was suppressed: Wyoming had a total of 13 murders (2.2 per 100,000 residents), while South Dakota had 17 and Nebraska had 45. These "red states" lack large crime ridden cities. The red state murder rates were skewed as most of the murders in those states were in large cities and not rural areas.
The Manhattan Institute delved further into the data of the 50 largest cities of which 34 were run by Democratic mayors and 14 by Republican mayors. He found the homicide rate in blue cities was 15.8 as compared to 9.4 per 100,000 in the red cities. They looked at 290 urban counties (58% of the U.S. population).
Counties with greater public police support had a much lower violent crime rate. They found no connection of gun violence between higher rate of gun sales in 2020 or higher COVID rates. The FBI data shows that 75% of the homicides are by guns. Minority communities have a higher rate of homicide with an increase of 34% rate in black vs 19% in white communities.
More police presence and threat of punishment will lower crime rate. Community support to change violent behaviors and inner-city youth mentor programs to deter gang recruitment has helped to lower gang-related homicides in Cincinnati by 38%. Law enforcement involvement in schools will help build trust and curb violence.
We need to stay vigilant and stop pointing fingers. "Make America safe again!"