Really enjoyed reading the Route 66 article by Ken Marotte in Monday's paper. I and my family were here at that time visiting. Dad was a big Chevy fan, and anytime he could get a few days off, we would come to Florida and Crystal River. A few years later we were able to finally move here, and had a house in Pickardy Village where I grew up. Sam Pickardy was a VP at CBS at that time, and responsible for events like Elvis, Route 66 ,and others being here. Also at Port Paradise, I met Sam a number of times as a kid, he was a mover and shaker. I hope that the city looks back at past events like these, and recognize the people involved that helped make Crystal River, not just the more recent things.

Scott Davis

