Wednesday's headline "Sen. Ingoglia seeks to rename road for Limbaugh" (by Michael D. Bates, Chronicle Reporter) likely made many readers smile in appreciation. Rush Limbaugh deserves much more than that, of course, but it would likely make him smile, as well.
Michael also described a second common sense bill that I am sure Rush and his followers would gladly support, "The Reverse Woke Act," also proposed by Senator Ingoglia. This is legislation that would require any corporations paying for out-of-state "gender affirming" surgery to also pay for having the surgery reversed. Such inspired legislation, whether passed or not, will likely reinforce Florida's reputation as being the place "where wokeness goes to die" as proclaimed by Governor Ron DeSantis.