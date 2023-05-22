Referring to an article in last Sunday's Local section discussing the absence of chain restaurants in the Homosassa area, I would like to express my thoughts on this matter. As a new resident of the area, I am thoroughly enjoying the diverse range of locally owned food establishments available here.
Supporting local businesses not only keeps our hard-earned money within the community but also contributes to the growth and prosperity of these enterprises, instead of allowing our dollars to flow into corporate coffers. Local restaurants have the advantage of sourcing their ingredients and services locally, rather than relying on pre-packaged goods shipped from a central location.
By dining at local establishments, we get to experience a wide variety of tastes and presentations that are not dictated by a corporate food model but rather shaped by the creativity and expertise of our local chefs. The pricing of menus at local establishments is often comparable to that of chain restaurants, and in some cases, they even offer better value.
Local menus also feature many familiar items found at chain restaurants, but with a distinct local touch. As someone who has traveled extensively on interstate roads, I always preferred seeking out local eateries instead of opting for a chain breakfast restaurant. Who can resist homemade biscuits and scratch cream gravy, or freshly baked pies and pastries? These establishments often showcase cherished local recipes that have been passed down through generations.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As our area continues to grow, new restaurants will emerge, bringing forth the best from our local culinary talent. Instead of longing for mediocrity while gazing at construction sites, let us eagerly anticipate the ongoing exploration and discovery of the hidden gems that our community has to offer.