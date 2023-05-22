Letter to the editor logo 2021

Referring to an article in last Sunday's Local section discussing the absence of chain restaurants in the Homosassa area, I would like to express my thoughts on this matter. As a new resident of the area, I am thoroughly enjoying the diverse range of locally owned food establishments available here.

Supporting local businesses not only keeps our hard-earned money within the community but also contributes to the growth and prosperity of these enterprises, instead of allowing our dollars to flow into corporate coffers. Local restaurants have the advantage of sourcing their ingredients and services locally, rather than relying on pre-packaged goods shipped from a central location.

