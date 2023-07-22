Letter to the editor logo 2021

There are 804,000 borrowers who will welcome the news that the Biden administration has announced it would automatically cancel student loan debt amounting to $39 billion. The debt cancellation will be based on fixes to the repayment plans by reviewing the borrower's repayment history. In other words, the remaining debt will be canceled on those borrowers who have made 20-25 years repayment of their loans. Biden's previous plan would have affected more than 3.7 million borrowers. The Supreme Court struck down the previous executive order as it did not give the president the authority to instruct the education secretary to cancel such a large consumer debt without Congress's authorization. The previous loan forgiveness was based on the HEROES (Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students).

The Higher Education Act of 2003 authorizes the Secretary of Education to waive or modify any requirement applicable to the student financial assistance programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, as deemed necessary.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle