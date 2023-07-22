There are 804,000 borrowers who will welcome the news that the Biden administration has announced it would automatically cancel student loan debt amounting to $39 billion. The debt cancellation will be based on fixes to the repayment plans by reviewing the borrower's repayment history. In other words, the remaining debt will be canceled on those borrowers who have made 20-25 years repayment of their loans. Biden's previous plan would have affected more than 3.7 million borrowers. The Supreme Court struck down the previous executive order as it did not give the president the authority to instruct the education secretary to cancel such a large consumer debt without Congress's authorization. The previous loan forgiveness was based on the HEROES (Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students).
The Higher Education Act of 2003 authorizes the Secretary of Education to waive or modify any requirement applicable to the student financial assistance programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, as deemed necessary.
Many feel it's unfair, as not everyone attends college and some borrowers were diligent in paying off their student loans. Loan forgiveness could also affect the economy. It could lead to more consumer spending, which would cause more inflation. Current and future college students may take out more debt than they can afford and have less incentive to repay as they view it might be forgiven. To make up the lost income for loan forgiveness, Congress might increase taxes, enact spending cuts, or borrow more money (i.e. debt ceiling) to make up the shortfall.
Biden keeps snubbing the laws to promote his student loan forgiveness. This is a ploy to gain votes from the younger voters. Biden is using the "ultimate work-around" to make laws and impose huge changes using rules made by an unelected agency. Only Congress can make such laws.
Since March 13, 2020, interest rates were set at 0% and repayment halted due to the pandemic. This will expire in August 2023 with the passage of the Debt Ceiling Bill. Interest will begin accruing again in September, and repayment resumes in October 2023. This bill prohibits the president from extending the loan pause without an act of Congress. Biden needs to tackle other issues, such as the economy and international relations, rather than student loans, which impact only a few Americans.