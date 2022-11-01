I just wanted to write that I appreciate the fact that Crystal Lizanich wants to be a voice for all of Inverness.
I don't own a business in the downtown area and I couldn't tell you who sits in our city council. I couldn't tell you what's in the works for the city coming up. When I talk to her, I feel like she doesn't have any special interest behind her from businesses or other people in power that want to keep any kind of good ole boy club continuing.
She has been very pleasantly to talk to and asked what I wanted instead of telling me what she wanted. We need a city council that's going to look just outside of the Downtown/Park area. She was also the first person running for office that spoke of empty buildings and businesses outside of downtown. I think those parts of town are being neglected.
(It) would also be nice if our city was able to answer questions such as when certain areas were going to be repaved or considered to be repaved.
Vote for Crystal Lizanich, she will answer the phone call.