I just wanted to write that I appreciate the fact that Crystal Lizanich wants to be a voice for all of Inverness.

I don't own a business in the downtown area and I couldn't tell you who sits in our city council. I couldn't tell you what's in the works for the city coming up. When I talk to her, I feel like she doesn't have any special interest behind her from businesses or other people in power that want to keep any kind of good ole boy club continuing.

