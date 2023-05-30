Letter to the editor logo 2021

New Hampshire's motto, "Live Free or Die," reminded me of Sunday's editorial about people relocating to Red States with lower life expectancy. Fighting and living for freedom is preferable to death. Americans hold more polarized views, with 45% leaning Republican and 44% leaning Democrat.

According to a 2023 Lendingtree survey, 39% of Americans are considering moving in 2023. Their main reasons include improving their living situation, exploring new locations, or adapting to changes in their personal lives. Economic and political factors may contribute to this phenomenon. Red states are more affordable due to better management and lower tax burdens. Blue states have a higher median income of $62,564 compared with $50,820 in most Red states. The median housing price in Blue states ($301,000) is 59% higher than that in middle-of-the-road Red states. Homeownership rates are higher in Red states (67.9%) compared to Blue states (63.5%). The cost-burden rate, which measures the proportion of income spent on housing yearly, is 52.7% for Blue states and 50.4% for Red states. Florida, due to its desirable location, is an exception at 58%.

