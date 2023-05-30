New Hampshire's motto, "Live Free or Die," reminded me of Sunday's editorial about people relocating to Red States with lower life expectancy. Fighting and living for freedom is preferable to death. Americans hold more polarized views, with 45% leaning Republican and 44% leaning Democrat.
According to a 2023 Lendingtree survey, 39% of Americans are considering moving in 2023. Their main reasons include improving their living situation, exploring new locations, or adapting to changes in their personal lives. Economic and political factors may contribute to this phenomenon. Red states are more affordable due to better management and lower tax burdens. Blue states have a higher median income of $62,564 compared with $50,820 in most Red states. The median housing price in Blue states ($301,000) is 59% higher than that in middle-of-the-road Red states. Homeownership rates are higher in Red states (67.9%) compared to Blue states (63.5%). The cost-burden rate, which measures the proportion of income spent on housing yearly, is 52.7% for Blue states and 50.4% for Red states. Florida, due to its desirable location, is an exception at 58%.
Sunday's editorial noted that Red states with lenient gun control laws have lower life expectancies. It is worth noting that the majority of fatal shootings are committed by felons who obtain firearms illegally. While guns, knives, and baseball bats can all be used as weapons, guns are more lethal. Urban areas have higher rates of gun homicides, but rural areas have higher overall firearm deaths, primarily due to suicides, which account for two-thirds of gun deaths nationwide (Tufts University School of Medicine). The suicide rate is significantly higher in rural areas compared with urban areas (18.9 per 100,000 vs. 13.2 per 100,000), potentially due to social isolation and limited access to mental health facilities. A previous CDC study found that guns saved lives, as Americans used them for self-defense between 500,000 and 1 million times a year, incidents that often go unreported in the media and most data.
Due to the 400-word limit, I must conclude by saying that Americans have diverse perspectives on life, whether it be for greater freedom, economic opportunities, and more. Americans are constantly on the move. According to Census Bureau data, the average American can expect to move 11.7 times in their lifetime.