Malaria was thought to be a miasma or poison air that caused the deadly illness of fever and chills found mainly in swampy areas. The Romans drained swamps to control the disease. Sir Ronald Ross doubted the theory of swamp water and later proved in 1892 that a parasite, Falciparum, causes malaria as it was found in the bloodstream following a mosquito bite.
Doubting the beliefs of the times has been a good thing.
Many discoveries have resulted from going against what was considered the "norm" of the day. For centuries, it was a common belief that the world was flat. But there was one denier: Eratosthenes, Greek mathematician, in the 3rd century, B.C. proved that the Earth was round and calculated its circumference with remarkable accuracy.
Another denier in science that was persecuted and burned at the stake for a heretic idea that the Earth actually revolved around the sun was Italian friar Giordano Bruno. Years later that idea was accepted after work was done by Copernicus and Galileo.
Albert Einstein was a great denier of his day in the scientific community with his theory of relativity. But he was constantly criticized as he was outspoken in his political beliefs such as: cooperation between nations is best prevention of war, the creation of a Jewish homeland where Jews and Arabs could work together, belief that the U.N. was not the answer for world peace, and the need to safeguard freedom of expression and civil rights.
Today the word "denier" is taken as a bad thing: election-denier, climate change-denier or Holocaust-denier.
This letter is not to agree or refute each of these ideas. It is to say that in the United States, we have the right to form our own ideas under free speech. Thinking from a new perspective should be welcomed and not put down.
Freedom of thought is to be able to develop one's own thoughts and not regurgitate what one has been told is the truth.
Free thought rather than always accepting the status quo held beliefs should be embraced and not ridiculed.
Free thought has advanced humanity as the commentary above has shown.
The French philosopher Voltaire said, “I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Let's listen more and criticize less the opinions of others.