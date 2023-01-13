Letter to the editor logo 2021

Malaria was thought to be a miasma or poison air that caused the deadly illness of fever and chills found mainly in swampy areas. The Romans drained swamps to control the disease. Sir Ronald Ross doubted the theory of swamp water and later proved in 1892 that a parasite, Falciparum, causes malaria as it was found in the bloodstream following a mosquito bite.

Doubting the beliefs of the times has been a good thing.

