We see letters to the editor endorsing an incumbent or a candidate in every issue of the Chronicle during an election cycle.
Do you read them? You should, as they can give you an insight into those running for office.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 2:01 am
However, Linda Powers has my vote, having known her for 18 years.
She has been a dedicated board member. She’s been chair of the board three times. Her focus, as a school board member, is on excellence in education for the students.
She is familiar with the business aspects of the school system, wants to maintain the secure atmosphere on the campuses and believes in effective communication with all the participants in education and the community.
Linda has 40 years in education: as a teacher in elementary, middle, high school and community college. She’s been a counselor, assistant principal and acting principal in all school levels. Obviously, she knows the district well from the inside.
She has a Master of Arts in Guidance and Counseling and a Master of Science in English Education.
Linda has experience as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and student mental health is very important to her.
Don’t mistake this soft-spoken woman for not being a strong woman! Linda has worked diligently to bring the IB program to Citrus County, which is one example of her focus in educational excellence.
She has supported the arts in the county and received a state award for doing so.
She also works to support positive legislative changes and additions in education. As such, she has gone to Tallahassee for three days in March every year with the other board members to meet with Florida’s legislators to support Citrus County schools.
Linda has every quality and experience that I want in a Citrus County School Board member. I hope you agree with me and vote for Linda Powers, too!
Mari-Elain Ebitz
Homosassa